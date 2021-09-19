Big Mountain Reggae Joins Ray of Hope in Ghana to Benefit Youth
Tanya Abreu
561-358-5230
tabreu@abreuandassociates
GHANA CONTACT FOR RAY OF HOPE:
Kofi Zormelo (KING MELLO)
+233 24 321 2304
Legendary 90’s reggae band Big Mountain heads to Ghana this week to perform two concert sets and to outreach Ghanaian youth. He is joined by fellow international reggae artists Taj Weekes, FYAH YAH, Kente, and Raingad for RAY OF HOPE, a worldwide movement to help youth imagine new possibilities which can create a shift in the trajectory of their lives.
Kofi Zormelo aka King Mello is a Ghanaian business developer who is organizing musical events and performances for RAY OF HOPE in Accra, Ghana from September 20 – 26, 2021. “I have been incubating the concept of music for hope and music for impact since I returned to Ghana in 1997 after college in the U.S., says Mr. Zormelo. “This is the right time to harness the power of reggae music to bring positivity to people especially the youth. Our world class musical concert on Saturday at My Place Events marks a new era in music that values and promotes hope and healing more than record deals and sold out venues.”
Reggae artist Taj Weekes is an appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of the U.S.based not-for-profit They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO). Since 2007, TOCO has been active throughout the Caribbean. RAY OF HOPE is the foundation’s first African outreach initiative. TOCO is joined by African non-profit Help is on the Way Ministries, and My Place Events for this initiative that will bring light to youthchallenges in Accra, Ghana and also distribute 5000 pairs of brand new children’s shoes that have been donated by His Excellency Taj Weekes.
Joaquin “Quino” McWhinney, founder and lead singer of the international chart-topping reggae band Big Mountain (www.bigmountainmusic.com) says “Ever since I first sang “Baby I Love Your Way” to packed audiences around the world, I realized the power of music to create big emotion, life-changing emotion. Big Mountain is back this year with a very different new album called FREEDOM. We want to bring fresh positivity to our fans, but we’re also here to inspire kids of today to take up the mission that we started in the 90s, the mission to heal our damaged world.”
Quino also serves as international spokesperson for IQMK Global, an international company specializing in natural health with a product called MusNatural, derived from organic muscadine grapes. The IQMK Global Health and Hope Foundation plans on MusMusic Festivals around the globe in 2022 to promote music as wellness.
After RAY OF HOPE in Ghana wraps up, Big Mountain releases its new album and begins a global tour that will crisscross from Mexico and the United States to Europe and Indonesia bringing the message of freedom, health, hope, and love that changes the future. For information on open tour dates and booking, contact beyondbigmountatin@gmail.com
For up to date, confirmed album announcements and live concert appearances, please visit Beyond Big Mountain’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beyondbigmountain or www.bigmountainmusic.com
