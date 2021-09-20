Submit Release
DIGITAL.COM Ranks Borenstein Group Among Top Digital Branding, Marketing, Advertising Agencies in Washington, DC in 2021

As we celebrate our 26th anniversary in business, we are honored to be recognized by Digital.com, as an independent validation of our continued commitment to helping clients achieve results.”
— Mr. Gal S. Borenstein, CEO
VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named the Borenstein Group among the best branding marketing and advertising agencies in Metropolitan Washington, DC. Researchers evaluated the top-rated firms based on multiple service lines, the size of each firm, and industry focus.

Borenstein Group and other top agencies were required to offer various services for clients that need to scale as they grow. The study also examined large agencies for clients that need a quick turnaround for national campaigns and small firms for more personalized services. In addition, experts at Digital.com recommend companies that can demonstrate broad industry knowledge and specialty practice areas, such as healthcare, education, and business.

In response to the recognition, Gal Borenstein, Borenstein Group’s CEO, stated, “As we celebrate our 26th anniversary in business, we are honored to be recognized by Digital.com, as an independent validation of our successful continued commitment to helping clients achieve results through digital branding in B2B and B2G markets. The outcomes speak for themselves.”

Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 71 companies across the city. To access the complete list of best advertising and marketing agencies, please visit https://digital.com/advertising-and-marketing-agencies/washington-dc/.

About The Borenstein Group
The Borenstein Group is Washington DC’s Top Digital Marketing & Branding Agency for B2B and B2G Integrated Marketing Communications. It develops Brand Strategy, Brand Design, and Brand Content for emerging and market-leading Information Technology, Defense & Aerospace, Professional Services, and High-Tech Manufacturers.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software markets. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

