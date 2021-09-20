Kansas City Woman Crowned Miss Missouri
Missouri teacher and domestic violence survivor headed to Las Vegas, Nevada to vie for the title of Miss For America 2021
Getting to this point was not easy. As a survivor, you are up against a lot. But you have to believe in yourself, put the hard work in. I'm living proof that it pays off.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 11, 2021 Miss Kansas City, Lauren Moss was named Miss Missouri for America 2021. In addition to winning the coveted title, the newly crowned queen also captured the awards for Best Interview, and Best Evening Gown. Lauren holds a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Missouri- Kansas City, and currently works as a 1st grade teacher at a local charter school. She is a professional singer, having toured overseas for many years as a member of the internationally renowned, Golden Gospel Singers/The Gospel People, and has also leant her voice to perform the National Anthem at Civic and Sporting events throughout the city. Lauren is a motivational speaker and hosts The Butterfly Effect, a podcast designed to uplift and empower survivors of domestic violence. During her reign as Miss Missouri, she plans to continue her advocacy for women and children affected by domestic violence. She will compete for the title of Miss For America in November in Las Vegas, Nevada. To keep up to date on her journey, follow her official Instagram page- @missmissouriforamerica2021. Requests for booking may be sent to misskansascitybooking@gmail.com.
— Miss Missouri for America 2021, Lauren Moss
Lauren Moss
Miss Missouri for America Strong 2021
