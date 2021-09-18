100+-year-old Utahns who lived through Spanish Flu to COVID-19, among other amazing feats to be honored Sept. 18, 2021

Total WWII Veterans in the Governor’s Century Club Database
Mrs. Edith Akers (106 years old). Riverton, Salt Lake County
Mr. Derral Allen (102 years old). Clearfield, Davis County
Mr. Milton Christensen (106 years old). West Haven, Weber County
Mr. Lloyd Clement (103 years old). Logan, Cache County
Mr. David Curtis (103 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mr. Louis H. Edison (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mr. Jack N. Eichers (100 years old). Millcreek, Salt Lake County
Mr. Eugene England (101 years old). Sandy, Salt Lake County
Mr. Allen Frandsen (102 years old). Centerfield, Sanpete County
Mr. John Frey (103 years old). Manti, Utah County
Mr. Joseph Garcia (102 years old). Bountiful, Davis County
Mr. Oscar Green (100 years old). Holladay, Salt Lake County
Mr. Gail S. Halvorsen (100 years old). Provo, Utah County
Mr. Weldon Heaton (100 years old). He is from Laverkin, Washington County
Mr. Mark Heyrend (103 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mr. Norton James (102 years old). Taylorsville, Salt Lake County
Mr. Hyrum Grant Keeler (103 years old). Layton, Davis County
Mr. Wilhelm Kuhn (102 years old). Orem, Utah County
Mr. Robert Larson (101 years old). Centerfield, Sanpete County
Mr. John Millar (101 years old). He lives in St. George, Washington County
Mr. Gregory Montagnoli (100 years old). He lives in American Fork, Utah County
Mr. Stanley Nance (103 years old). Millcreek, Salt Lake County
Mr. Carl Nelson (101 years old). Taylorsville, Salt Lake County
Mr. Herbert Olschewski (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mrs. Esther Orr (100 years old). She lives in Park City, Summit County
Mrs. Thelma Patton (105 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mr. Douglas Smith (100 years old) He lives in Syracuse, Davis County
Mr. Albert Vise (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County
Mr. Woodrow Wilson (102 years old). Clinton, Davis County
