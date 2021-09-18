100+-year-old Utahns who lived through Spanish Flu to COVID-19, among other amazing feats to be honored Sept. 18, 2021

Submit Release
Total WWII Veterans in the Governor’s Century Club Database Mrs. Edith Akers (106 years old). Riverton, Salt Lake County  Mr. Derral Allen (102 years old). Clearfield, Davis County  Mr. Milton Christensen (106 years old). West Haven, Weber County Mr. Lloyd Clement (103 years old). Logan, Cache County Mr. David Curtis (103 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County Mr. Louis H. Edison (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County  Mr. Jack N. Eichers (100 years old). Millcreek, Salt Lake County Mr. Eugene England (101 years old). Sandy, Salt Lake County Mr. Allen Frandsen (102 years old). Centerfield, Sanpete County Mr. John Frey (103 years old). Manti, Utah County  Mr. Joseph Garcia (102 years old). Bountiful, Davis County  Mr. Oscar Green (100 years old). Holladay, Salt Lake County Mr. Gail S. Halvorsen (100 years old). Provo, Utah County Mr. Weldon Heaton (100 years old). He is from Laverkin, Washington County Mr. Mark Heyrend (103 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County Mr. Norton James (102 years old). Taylorsville, Salt Lake County Mr. Hyrum Grant Keeler (103 years old). Layton, Davis County  Mr. Wilhelm Kuhn (102 years old). Orem, Utah County Mr. Robert Larson (101 years old). Centerfield, Sanpete County  Mr. John Millar (101 years old). He lives in St. George, Washington County Mr. Gregory Montagnoli (100 years old). He lives in American Fork, Utah County  Mr. Stanley Nance (103 years old). Millcreek, Salt Lake County  Mr. Carl Nelson (101 years old). Taylorsville, Salt Lake County Mr. Herbert Olschewski (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County Mrs. Esther Orr (100 years old). She lives in Park City, Summit County Mrs. Thelma Patton (105 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County  Mr. Douglas Smith (100 years old) He lives in Syracuse, Davis County  Mr. Albert Vise (102 years old). Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County  Mr. Woodrow Wilson (102 years old). Clinton, Davis County

