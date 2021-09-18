Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,833 in the last 365 days.

News Release/ New Haven/ DUI#3 Drug/ DLS

              STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B502277

TROOPER:     Katrina R. Ducharme                                                                     

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2021

LOCATION: Starksboro

 

VIOLATION: DUI #3 Drug

                        Driving License Suspended Criminal

 

 

ACCUSED: David Farnham

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 17, 2021, at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a private residence. The residence owners stated they did not know who the operator was, and he was not allowed on their property. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they identified the operator as David Farnham.

 

During the course of the investigation, Farnham showed signs of drug impairment. Farnham requested to be transported to Porter Medical Center because he did not feel good. Farnham was processed at Porter Medical Center for driving under the influence #3.

 

A Vermont driver’s license check on Farnham showed he had operated a motor vehicle under criminal suspension. As a result, Farnham was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on September 27, 2021, for the above-mentioned charges.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021 @ 1230 hours.

           

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

You just read:

News Release/ New Haven/ DUI#3 Drug/ DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.