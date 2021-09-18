News Release/ New Haven/ DUI#3 Drug/ DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502277

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2021

LOCATION: Starksboro

VIOLATION: DUI #3 Drug

Driving License Suspended Criminal

ACCUSED: David Farnham

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 17, 2021, at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a private residence. The residence owners stated they did not know who the operator was, and he was not allowed on their property. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they identified the operator as David Farnham.

During the course of the investigation, Farnham showed signs of drug impairment. Farnham requested to be transported to Porter Medical Center because he did not feel good. Farnham was processed at Porter Medical Center for driving under the influence #3.

A Vermont driver’s license check on Farnham showed he had operated a motor vehicle under criminal suspension. As a result, Farnham was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on September 27, 2021, for the above-mentioned charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021 @ 1230 hours.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina