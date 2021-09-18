News Release/ New Haven/ DUI#3 Drug/ DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502277
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 17, 2021
LOCATION: Starksboro
VIOLATION: DUI #3 Drug
Driving License Suspended Criminal
ACCUSED: David Farnham
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 17, 2021, at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a private residence. The residence owners stated they did not know who the operator was, and he was not allowed on their property. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they identified the operator as David Farnham.
During the course of the investigation, Farnham showed signs of drug impairment. Farnham requested to be transported to Porter Medical Center because he did not feel good. Farnham was processed at Porter Medical Center for driving under the influence #3.
A Vermont driver’s license check on Farnham showed he had operated a motor vehicle under criminal suspension. As a result, Farnham was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on September 27, 2021, for the above-mentioned charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: September 27, 2021 @ 1230 hours.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina