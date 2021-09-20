Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027
Commercial Vehicle Market Size – USD 31.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 34.8%, Market trends –High demand from China.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is forecasted to be worth USD 339.78 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The current developments in the technology of electric vehicles have provided an opportunity for its growth to revolutionize the commercial transportation sector. The electric commercial vehicles are projected to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional vehicles, owing to the reduction in battery costs and increased production volumes during the forecast years.
Electric commercial vehicles may be beneficial in reducing the carbon footprints on the environment as they produce fewer emissions that are accountable for climate change and smog as compared to conventional vehicles. Presently, on the basis of the worldwide average carbon intensity of power generation, wheel-to-wheel emissions from an average electric commercial vehicle are lower as compared to an average ICE vehicle running on liquid/gaseous fuel blends.
Key Highlights From The Report
There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.
Battery electric vehicles (BEV) store electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. BEVs do not release any harmful emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles are charged by electricity from an external source.
The government is focusing on introducing an electric vehicle for public transportation. Several cities are running a fleet of electric buses to reduce the pollution level, and these vehicles also provide tremor free transportation, which improves customer satisfaction.
Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Electric Commercial Vehicle market:
With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Merchandise, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Merchandise, the report estimates the CAGR for the Merchandise during the projected timeframe.
This particular section of the report covers all the necessary details of the renowned Electric Commercial Vehicle market players operating in the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market. The report goes on to elucidate various marketing strategies employed by companies across this industry. Information on the shareholdings of these players in the global market has also been included in this report.
Cue Merchandise Contender include:
Pitch participants include Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Range and Peddle Size:
The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type and application. The segmental growth helps the reader get a lucid picture of the niche pockets of growth, as well as the strategies deployed by the Electric Commercial Vehicle market players to drive the growth of these segments. This section of the report helps them understand and determine the core application areas and the differences between the target markets. The report scrutinizes the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market in terms of market size & volume and significant information pertaining to product bifurcation and application overview.
Territorial Analysis By Electric Commercial Vehicle Market:
The Electric Commercial Vehicle report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook. The Electric Commercial Vehicle market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market to divide the marketplace into parts by Region are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Separation Of Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report:
The study of the historical background of the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market demand has been conducted, keeping in mind all the organic and inorganic innovations introduced in the market. Therefore, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size over the projected period, and further include the primary factors influencing the growth in global market demand.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market on the basis of component, propulsion type, vehicle type, battery type, range, end-user, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electric Motor
Electric Vehicle Battery
Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BEV
PHEV
FCEV
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electric Bus
Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks)
Electric Pick-up Truck
Electric Van
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP)
Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC)
Others
Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
less than 150 Miles
150-300 Miles
Above 300 Miles
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Last-Mile Delivery
Distribution Service
Field Service
Refuse Service
Long Haul Transportation
