Battery Recycling Market Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2019 – 2027
Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling IndustryVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries.
The latest research on the global Battery Recycling market closely examines the major industry executives, their marketing policies, sales and product managers, stakeholders, consultants, and analysts.
The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.
Download free sample brochure (customized sample PDF file provided according to your specific requirements ): https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43
Tonality Highlights From The Report
By processing state, the extraction of materials held a substantial market size in 2019. The existing recycling rate of batteries very much depends on the type and usage of batteries, along with the availability of technologies for raw material extraction.
The market in the North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the battery recycling market.
By application, consumer electronics contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery recycling.
Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Battery Recycling market:
With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the Battery Recycling Merchandise, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Battery Recycling Merchandise, the report estimates the CAGR for the Merchandise during the projected timeframe.
Buy an exclusive copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/43
This particular section of the report covers all the necessary details of the renowned Battery Recycling market players operating in the global Battery Recycling market. The report goes on to elucidate various marketing strategies employed by companies across this industry. Information on the shareholdings of these players in the global market has also been included in this report.
Pitch Merchandise Contender include Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.
Territorial Analysis By Battery Recycling Market:
The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook. The market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.
Battery Recycling Market Segmentation by Region are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
We Have Recent Updates of Battery Recycling Market in Sample Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43
Subdivision Of Global Battery Recycling Market Report:
The study of the historical background of the global Battery Recycling market demand has been conducted, keeping in mind all the organic and inorganic innovations introduced in the market. Therefore, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size over the projected period, and further include the primary factors influencing the growth in global market demand.
Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lithium-Based
Nickel-Based
Lead-Acid
Others
Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Extraction of Materials
Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life
Disposal
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Battery Recycling Market Estimation Timeline:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2019-2027
Customizable (customization follows specific requirements): https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/43
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.
Survey of reports provided and provided by Emergen Research :
Solid Waste Management Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market
Wind Energy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market
Sports Guns Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market
Microgrid Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market
Arms Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market
Small Arms Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market
Power to Gas Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-to-gas-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn