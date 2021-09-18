The Tamils ask for the arrest of visiting Sri Lankan war criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the U.S. Department of Justice
Tamils hope that US Justice Department will do the right thing to bring this war criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa to justice.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Biden wrote a letter to the U.S. Attorney General petitioning for the arrest of war criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa for abuses committed against the Tamil populations while he served as Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary.
Here is the copy of the letter:
Dear Attorney General Garland,
We the US Tamils write this letter to urge the arrest of visiting, on Monday September 20, the war criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his international crimes against the Tamil people and humankind.
Most of the Tamils in Sri Lanka wanted us to write this letter to you. They are scared to talk about atrocities and killings during the war because the same war criminals are ruling the country now.
On December 9, 1948, the United Nations approved a written international agreement known as the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Genocide is an internationally recognized crime where acts are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. These acts fall into five categories and Mr. Rajapaksa has committed the following five categories of criminal actions:
1. In 2009, the killing Tamils by bombing. Bishop Joseph Rayappu reported that 146,000 Tamils were massacred in the so-called “No Fire Zone.” UN panel reports estimate in their updated version that at least 80,000 Tamils were killed in the attacks.
2. Because of the heavy bombing and ruthless behavior of the Sri Lankan army, many Tamils lost their hands, legs, or other parts of their bodies, and became disabled.
3. Tamils are suffering from mental health problems, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Many Tamils have committed suicide due to the psychological after-effects of the aggression and oppression during the Sri Lankan war.
4. Measures have been imposed intended to prevent Tamil births by sterilization as a permanent form of birth control, and in some places Tamil women have forcibly had their uteruses removed. Sometimes the Sri Lanka government also offers cash payment to Tamils to birth control procedures.
5. Tamil children have been forcible taken, with boys sold slave workers and girls sold as sex slaves.
As a result of Rajapaksa’s actions, 146,000 Tamils were massacred, 80,000 widows and 50,000 orphans were created, and over 25,000 persons have gone missing.
This all happened under Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s military leadership in 2009.
Many Tamils remain in internment camps without housing, jobs, or food. A repressive system has been designed to force the Tamils to leave their land.
Mr. Attorney General, please find a way to punish him in the United States. He was a former U.S. alien card holder.
For the Biden administration, arresting Rajapaksa would be a plus for the U.S. government’s human rights campaign.
How long can Tamils wait for justice and accountability? Among the world community of nations, only the U.S. has the power to punish this war criminal.
We hope that you and your justice department will do the right thing to bring this criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa to justice.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Signed
Director,
Tamils for Biden
Director
Tamils for Biden
