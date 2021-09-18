Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

September 18, 2021

(LANSDOWNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person died Friday afternoon in Baltimore County.

At about 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash, which occurred on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord was in the right lane, when for unknown reasons the operator ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

The Honda then reentered the roadway, traveled across all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep crashed into the concrete barrier and came to rest near the Honda. Debris from this impact projected into the outer loop, leading to three other vehicles to be damaged.

The driver of the Honda, a male, was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries, but he died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The deceased victim’s identity has yet to be determined. Interstate 695 was at least partially closed for about three hours at the site of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation…

###

