FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]

Public Notice of Availability: H Street Bridge NE Replacement Environmental Assessment Released for Public Comment

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), has released for public comment the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the H Street Bridge NE Replacement. The purpose of the project is to replace the H Street Bridge NE (Hopscotch Bridge) to address structural deficiencies, maintain modal relationships, and support the economic development within and adjacent to the Washington Union Station.

The EA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and evaluates the proposed replacement and documents alternatives considered their potential impacts, and strategies to mitigate them.

The Complete EA is available for public download at hstreetbridgeproject.com.

The public comment period will remain open through Friday, October 15, 2021. All comments can be submitted to DDOT via the project website (hstreetbridgeproject.com) or postal mail to:

Ali Shakeri, P.E.

Program Manager, Wards 5 & 6

Infrastructure Project Management Division (IPMD)

District Department of Transportation (DDOT)

250 M Street SE, 6th Floor

Washington, D.C. 20003

For further information about the project, please contact the project team at [email protected].

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.