Passing of an Active Duty Member: Officer Daniel Merritt

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that 41 year-old Officer Daniel Merritt of the Third District passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19. Officer Merritt joined MPD, in March 2008 and served the community for 13 years.

“Officer Merritt’s contributions to this department and the community will not go unrecognized. He will be remember by all, who had an opportunity to know and work with him as a dedicated law enforcement professional who devoted his life to the profession. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss.” –Chief Robert J. Contee, III

Officer Merritt was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his father, sister, cousin, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

