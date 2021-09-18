Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,893 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:56 pm, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim while they were seated in their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered.

 

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, 23 year-old Donyell Miller, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.