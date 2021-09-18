Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:56 pm, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim while they were seated in their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, the suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, 23 year-old Donyell Miller, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun).

###