DDOT Announces Pop-up Parklets for Annual Park(ing) Day 2021

September 17 event encourages alternative use of parking spaces as reimagined public spaces

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will celebrate the District’s 9th annual Park(ing) Day with 12 parklets set up in various parts of the city on Friday, September 17, 2021. Park(ing) Day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allows residents, businesses, and community organizations to transform on-street vehicle parking spaces into pop-up parklets for people.

“We look forward to a day of fun-filled festivities as we convert on-street parking spaces into pop-parks as part of Mayor Bowser’s commitment to reimagining how public spaces are used across all eight wards,” said DDOT Acting Director Everett Lott.

This year’s parklets will be installed at the following locations:

District residents and visitors interested in visiting the pop-up parklets can use this interactive Google Map that shows the locations of each parklet, site-specific activities, and a recommended bike route to each parklet. This year’s activities include pop-up bike lanes, a corn hole, yoga classes, outdoor seating, and more!

Launched in 2005 in San Francisco, Calif., Park(ing) Day has spread to cities around the world as residents and businesses create temporary parks in metered parking spaces. For more information about Park(ing) Day DC, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/parking-day-dc.

