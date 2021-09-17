Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,897 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound, beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, for joint repair work

Posted on Sep 17, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange, for expansion joint work. Roadwork will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 17, 2021, and continue through the weekend until 4 a.m., on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021. Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed.

Kaneohe-bound motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound, beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, for joint repair work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.