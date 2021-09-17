Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound, beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, for joint repair work

Main, News Posted on Sep 17, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange, for expansion joint work. Roadwork will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 17, 2021, and continue through the weekend until 4 a.m., on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021. Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed.

Kaneohe-bound motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Roadwork is weather permitting.

