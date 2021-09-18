Meet Artist, Director, and MTV VMA Nominated Producer Mark Schroeder Aka Marco Dinero

Mark Schroeder is an American artist, director, producer, and musician that has used his wealth of industry experience to skyrocket his hip hop career.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Schroeder, also known as Marco Dinero, is a schoolbook example of what Jack of all Trades means – an artist, director, and producer who re-emerged into the music world after a career transition into music and film production.

Mark’s portfolio as a video producer includes Sza’s “Good Days”, Willow Smith’s “Transparent Soul”, Young Thug’s “Ski”, and a reputable library of other projects.

Thriving in Hollywood was always in the stars for the Brooklyn native. It was only three years ago when Mark was earning a living as a door-to-door salesman. How does one go from selling energy to running big budget production sets in Hollywood? The True One Production creator used the hustler mentality instilled in him in the streets of NYC in a way that took him from a Production Assistant to an Assistant Director within two years of relocating to LA.

One of his most prominent works in the year 2021 was working on Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” video (featuring Young Thug). His top-tier work on the project spawned into future gigs and lasting partnerships.

As a lyricist, Marco Dinero has been featured on tracks like 2018’s “” by Veuve Ray, as well as 2019’s “Gravy Train” where he not only rapped on the song but produced and directed the song’s visuals.

Now with his own production company under his belt and a wealth of knowledge, Mark is set to release his long-awaited EP 10 Years Too Late all while directing Hollywood sets with today’s biggest artists and managing other talented musicians all under his True One Production imprint.

After a series of collaborations and working for other artists, Marco Dinero had accumulated enough experience to launch his music career. His 2021 single My Life was met with a warm response from hip hop fans.

“This is amazing! You deserve more recognition because you tell a good story in this as well. Subbed back, keep up the great work!” Frankie Hopkins YouTube

“The lyrics are so strong! Your vocal delivery and flows hit hard. Great track!” LeonTheStunta YouTube

Mark’s natural style, flair and likability has garnered him more than 10.300 followers on Instagram, 2,500 followers on Twitter, and hundreds of likes on Facebook.

More information on Mark Schroeder and upcoming news related to his music, production, and film career can be found on his social media pages, as well as on his .