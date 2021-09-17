Intent to award sole source- Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce

Description

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce. The contract will be awarded on or about October 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2022. The contract is $343,000.00 for the contract period. This contract will provide the following: Education and training for small businesses with mentoring, education, and training with a focus on outreach to small businesses, including Black, indigenous, and people of color-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and others with support. Economic Reporting identified through a series of interrelated market analysis reports identifying the unique business clusters and opportunities for economic connections in the greater Federal Way region of the South Puget Sound. Quarterly compilation and dissemination of baseline data for demographics: population, housing, education; economy: labor force, businesses, industry pay and business growth. Data collected through research and related studies will be communicated to stakeholders through range of marketing campaigns developed as part of the overall program of work at the Chamber. Marketing at the Chamber will include communication campaigns for all market analysis studies, education and training programs, and initiatives developed to support business growth. Business Retention & Expansion program for the collection of data, identifying the (real or perceived) strengths and weaknesses for business growth in the greater Federal Way area.

Reply by September 23, 2021

Download Public Notice (PDF)