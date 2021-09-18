Paving scheduled next week on each end of Lander's Main Street project

Completion of the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 project is near, and paving is scheduled on each end of the Main Street project beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

All work will be dependent upon favorable weather.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said milling is scheduled to be completed Friday south of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River bridge, and 5,325 tons of asphalt paving and 1,921 tons of pavement wearing course are scheduled to begin Monday in Lander.

One section of the paving is between Buena Vista Drive and the Middle Fork bridge, and the second section is between 9th Street in Lander and milepost 2.07 (just north of Baldwin Creek).

Traffic will be moving one lane in each direction during the paving operation, so delays will be minimal, Smith said.

A 2-inch layer of asphalt pavement will be applied to the road surface, and it will be topped by a 3/4-inch layer of pavement wearing course.

"Thank you for your patience," Smith said.

The US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is Nov. 30.