Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,898 in the last 365 days.

Paving scheduled next week on each end of Lander's Main Street project

Completion of the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 project is near, and paving is scheduled on each end of the Main Street project beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

All work will be dependent upon favorable weather.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said milling is scheduled to be completed Friday south of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River bridge, and 5,325 tons of asphalt paving and 1,921 tons of pavement wearing course are scheduled to begin Monday in Lander.

One section of the paving is between Buena Vista Drive and the Middle Fork bridge, and the second section is between 9th Street in Lander and milepost 2.07 (just north of Baldwin Creek).

Traffic will be moving one lane in each direction during the paving operation, so delays will be minimal, Smith said.

A 2-inch layer of asphalt pavement will be applied to the road surface, and it will be topped by a 3/4-inch layer of pavement wearing course.

"Thank you for your patience," Smith said.

The US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is Nov. 30.

You just read:

Paving scheduled next week on each end of Lander's Main Street project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.