Daytime lane closure on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa for reconstruction work starts Sept. 27

Main, News Posted on Sep 17, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of a single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between Mailihuna Road and Kawaihau Road, in the vicinity of St. Catherine Cemetery. Kuhio Highway will be reduced to one lane and travel in both directions will be maintained through use of alternating traffic flow (contraflow) from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Sept. 27, 2021.

The closure is necessary to reconstruct and repave Kuhio Highway. Flaggers will conduct traffic control and message boards have been placed to alert motorists to the upcoming closure. It is necessary to do this work during the day due to the Shearwater fledgling season, which runs from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15.

All work is weather permitting. Should construction go according to schedule, the work will be completed in early October. We will work to coordinate this closure with our on-going paving work on Kuhio Highway in Kilauea.

For those interested in receiving announcement of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT, sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###