Event to raise funds for child abuse, neglect prevention statewide; Michigan Children's Trust Fund 19th annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction set for Sept. 28

LANSING, Mich. - Child abuse and neglect prevention supporters can make a difference in the lives of Michigan children and families by taking part in the 19th annual Pam Posthumus Signature Live Virtual Auction Event Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

People can help fund child maltreatment prevention programming in all of Michigan's 83 counties by bidding on sports and concert tickets, travel packages and more.

The event seeks to raise $500,000 in critical funds for the Children's Trust Fund, which is within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Money raised from the auction pays for programs such as food pantries, safe sleep, shaken baby syndrome prevention, child development support, adverse childhood experiences prevention and more. Additionally, it supports other targeted services that allow local partners around the state to continue to provide education, training, and other child abuse and neglect prevention programs. All private donations and state funding is eligible to be multiplied through Children's Trust Fund federal funding.

"The Pam Posthumus Signature Auction is a sign of hope for Michigan's children and families," Children's Trust Fund Executive Director Suzanne Greenberg said. "The funding raised through this auction helps strengthen families and communities across the state by educating and supporting them on child safety, health and well-being. Child abuse and neglect is preventable when we work together, and I encourage Michiganders to support this crucial event for kids."

The auction is named in memory of Pam Posthumus, a tireless advocate for preventing child abuse. Posthumus was appointed to the Children's Trust Fund Board of Directors in 1997 and became its chair in 2002. The event is made possible by the generosity of the state of Michigan, Michigan Legislature and sponsors such as Cinnaire, DTE, Jackson, and countless other organizations and individuals.

To register for the event or donate, visit https://CTFAuction.cbo.io

To learn more about Children's Trust Fund (and to learn where the program is near you) and its efforts to end child abuse, visit michigan.go/CTF.

ABOUT the Children's Trust Fund Created by the Michigan Legislature in 1982, the Children's Trust Fund is Michigan's only statewide nonprofit organization solely dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The Children's Trust Fund serves as a voice for Michigan's children and families and promotes their health, safety and welfare by funding effective local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect.