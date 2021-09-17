F&G lifts fire restrictions on department managed lands in the Upper Snake Region

This announcement includes all Idaho Fish and Game (department) managed lands within the following counties: Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The Wildlife Management Areas covered by this announcement include: Tex Creek, Sand Creek, Mud Lake, Market Lake, Deer Parks and Cartier Slough. All Fish and Game managed access sites within the Upper Snake Region, such as boat ramps are also included.

Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites where permitted. Fires are still prohibited in areas posted against their use. Fireworks and explosives are never permitted on department managed lands.

Even though fire restrictions have been lifted, public land users should remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent wildfires. Follow these simple tips to avoid causing an unintended wildfire:

NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

Be alert and be aware.

Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

For more information on wildfire prevention, up-to-date fire information and resources on becoming Firewise, visit: www.idahofireinfo.com or call the Idaho Fire Restrictions Hotline at 1.844.433.4737.