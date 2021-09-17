Website relionassetsmanagement.com is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website relionassetsmanagement.com is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website, relionassetsmanagement.com, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website is trying to pose as Relion Assets Management, which is a California licensed Broker-Dealer (CRD number 252530). Relion Assets Management does not maintain a website, and holds an active Investment Adviser license with the DFPI. Here is a link to the BrokerCheck record for Relion Assets Management: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/282530.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.