Route 3090 Moon Clinton Road Waterline Work Starts Monday in Moon Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline work on Moon Clinton Road (Route 3090) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on Moon Clinton Road between Pear Orchard Road and Wiltshire Drive weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late November. Crews from the Moon Township Municipal Authority will conduct waterline service reconnections. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jesse Wory at 724-630-1416 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

