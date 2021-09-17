Route 2035 McKee Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in White Oak

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on McKee Road (Route 2035) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, September 20 weather permitting.

Slide remediation work on McKee Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. A portion of McKee Road will close to through traffic around-the-clock between Route 48 (Jacks Run Road) and Lower Heckman Road through Tuesday, November 30. Motorists will be detoured via Route 30 and Route 48.

Additional work on this $989,249 project includes roadway paving, drainage improvements, rock placement, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

