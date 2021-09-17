Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,880 in the last 365 days.

Route 2035 McKee Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in White Oak

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on McKee Road (Route 2035) in White Oak Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, September 20 weather permitting.

Slide remediation work on McKee Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. A portion of McKee Road will close to through traffic around-the-clock between Route 48 (Jacks Run Road) and Lower Heckman Road through Tuesday, November 30. Motorists will be detoured via Route 30 and Route 48.

Additional work on this $989,249 project includes roadway paving, drainage improvements, rock placement, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2035 McKee Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in White Oak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.