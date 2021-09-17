Submit Release
Webinar Announcement – Preparing for Cyber Threats in K-12 Schools on 9/28

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on September 28 at 3:00 PM ET for an informational webinar on cybersecurity threats, recommendations, and resources for the kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) school community.

Hosted in preparation for Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, the session will feature a regional cybersecurity expert from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who will provide an overview of common cyber threats to the K-12 community, as well as how to plan, prepare for, and respond to these risks and implement best practices to maintain safe and secure networks.

The discussion will feature information on threats such as ransomware attacks, data breaches, denial of service, and phishing attempts, as well as a question and answer period for participants to engage directly with our speakers.

  • When: September 28, 2021, 3:00 to 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event)
  • Who: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Information Technology and Information Security Personnel; Teachers and School Staff; Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Personnel; Parents
  • Registration: https://schoolsafetycybersecuritywebinar.eventbrite.com

We hope you can join us for this special event as we kick off Cybersecurity Awareness Month. If you have any questions, please contact the DHS School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.

This webinar is part of the 2021 School Safety Webinar Series, a program hosted by the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse to address emerging risks and threats facing the K-12 school community. Held on a monthly basis, the webinar series covers a range of school safety topics, and provides information on the resources, tools, and best practices available to equip school leaders with a set of strategies in creating safer and more resilient school systems. Learn more about the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse at SchoolSafety.gov.

