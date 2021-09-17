Iowa Office of the Attorney Rules In Jones County Officer-Involved Shooting

Submit Release
September 17, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - At the conclusion of the joint investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Iowa State Fire Marshal, all investigative reports were provided to the Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review. Upon the conclusion of their review, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally justified” during the course of the incident on August 31, 2021 in rural Jones County. 

Please see the ruling from the Iowa Office of the Attorney General and previous press releases for further information.

Iowa Office of the Attorney General Report - Jones County Officer-Involved Shooting - August 31, 2021

Previous Press Release - September 10, 2021

Previous Press Release - September 1, 2021

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

