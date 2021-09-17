Iowa Office of the Attorney Rules In Jones County Officer-Involved Shooting

September 17, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - At the conclusion of the joint investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Iowa State Fire Marshal, all investigative reports were provided to the Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review. Upon the conclusion of their review, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally justified” during the course of the incident on August 31, 2021 in rural Jones County.

