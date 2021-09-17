Iowa Office of the Attorney Rules In Jones County Officer-Involved Shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa - At the conclusion of the joint investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the Iowa State Fire Marshal, all investigative reports were provided to the Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review. Upon the conclusion of their review, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the actions of law enforcement officers were “legally justified” during the course of the incident on August 31, 2021 in rural Jones County.
Please see the ruling from the Iowa Office of the Attorney General and previous press releases for further information.
Iowa Office of the Attorney General Report - Jones County Officer-Involved Shooting - August 31, 2021
Previous Press Release - September 10, 2021
