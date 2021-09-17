Governor Abbott Talks With Small Business Owners At Roundtable In Dallas

September 17, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today discussed Texas' vibrant economy and business environment at a small business roundtable hosted by Goldman Sachs in Dallas. Governor Abbott joined Desiree and Calvin Wineland of American Butchers and Beyond the Butchers, along with 13 additional small business owners and alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Businesses program, to discuss COVID-related business challenges, including labor shortages, supply chain issues, and access to capital.

The Governor thanked Goldman Sachs and the 10,000 Small Businesses program for the support provided to more than 1,400 small businesses in Texas and highlighted the state's efforts to champion small businesses by providing expert resources, adding COVID-19 liability protections, cutting taxes, and rolling back regulations.

"The spirit of Texas ― hard work and perseverance ― shines through our small businesses, and their success is crucial to Texas' strong economic resurgence," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to Goldman Sachs and the 10,000 Small Businesses program for the support you have provided to over one thousand small businesses across our state. This past session, in partnership with the Texas Legislature, we took action to help small businesses recover from the pandemic, and I look forward to continuing to work with small business leaders to ensure their ongoing success in communities across the Lone Star State."

Goldman Sachs launched the 10,000 Small Businesses initiative to help small businesses create jobs and economic growth by providing entrepreneurs with a practical business education, business support services, and access to capital. In Texas, 10,000 Small Businesses partners with Dallas College, Houston Community College, and Babson College to deliver the program. Nearly 1,400 Texas business owners across the state have completed the program to date. Interested Texas small business owners can apply at www.10KSBapply.com