Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B403780

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On September 17, 2021, at approximately 0852 hours

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STREET: McKinley Ave

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briarwood Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Reginald Beede

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side mirror

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Danielle Intagliato

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side mirror

INJURIES: Minor neck and head pain.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 17, 2021, at approximately 0852 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash where one operator attempted to flee the scene. A person who witnessed the crash, followed the at fault vehicle and subsequently made contact with the operator vehicle until Troopers arrived on scene.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Beede) was operating Vehicle #1, traveling eastbound on McKinley Ave. Operator #2 (Intagliato) was operating Vehicle #2, traveling westbound on McKinley Ave. Vehicle #1 crossed into the westbound lane of travel forcing Vehicle #2 slightly off the roadway. Vehicle #1 then swerved and sideswiped Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 did not stop after striking Vehicle #2, until it was intercepted by the witness at another location. Operator #2 (Intagliato) was transported by Regional Ambulance Service.

Operator #1 (Beede) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on November 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Rutland Town Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.