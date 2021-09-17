Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403780
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On September 17, 2021, at approximately 0852 hours
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STREET: McKinley Ave
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briarwood Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Reginald Beede
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side mirror
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Danielle Intagliato
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Passat
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side mirror
INJURIES: Minor neck and head pain.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 17, 2021, at approximately 0852 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash where one operator attempted to flee the scene. A person who witnessed the crash, followed the at fault vehicle and subsequently made contact with the operator vehicle until Troopers arrived on scene.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Beede) was operating Vehicle #1, traveling eastbound on McKinley Ave. Operator #2 (Intagliato) was operating Vehicle #2, traveling westbound on McKinley Ave. Vehicle #1 crossed into the westbound lane of travel forcing Vehicle #2 slightly off the roadway. Vehicle #1 then swerved and sideswiped Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 did not stop after striking Vehicle #2, until it was intercepted by the witness at another location. Operator #2 (Intagliato) was transported by Regional Ambulance Service.
Operator #1 (Beede) was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on November 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and Rutland Town Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 at 10:00 AM
