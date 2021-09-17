STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP investigates death of woman found in Lake Champlain in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (Friday, Sept. 17, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lake Champlain in Charlotte.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of Point Bay Marina in Charlotte for a report of a missing person. Troopers learned that an off-duty firefighter who was fishing on the lake at about 9:30 a.m. had located an elderly man who appeared to be experiencing mental distress alone on a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded from the Burlington station, and towed the 29-foot sailboat and its occupant back to shore. At that time, first responders learned that a second occupant might have been on board. Subsequently, dispatch received a 911 from another boater who reported finding a body at about 10 a.m. located off the shores of Cedar Island. The Coast Guard and Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department responded and located the body of a woman.

Through investigation, troopers with the Vermont State Police were able to determine that the man and the woman, both in their 70s, had left Charlotte together on Thursday night for an evening outing on the sailboat but never returned to the marina.

Members of the Vermont State Police, including detectives with the Criminal Division and troopers with the Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. Preliminary indications are that the woman fell overboard and drowned, and there is no evidence suggesting the incident is suspicious.

The woman’s body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation. Their names are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -