More about Carr: Georgia Doctor indicted in Hall County, charged with one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of False Statements

ATLANTA, GA – The Office of the Attorney General today announced that the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has indicted Dr. Guy Jordan for Medicaid Fraud and for False Statements. The Hall County Grand Jury returned the indictment on September 15, 2021.

“We will not stop protecting taxpayer dollars, and we thank the Hall County Grand Jury for their work on this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We hope this indictment sends a clear message that tax dollars will not be abused. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit looks forward to prosecuting this matter.”

As alleged, Dr. Guy Jordan is a practicing Psychologist located in Gainesville, Georgia who primarily conducted diagnostic “assessments” of children and young teens. These assessments form a key component of the allegations, because he is alleged to have backdated for therapy sessions which were not performed and instead claimed that he had performed weekly sessions with Medicaid patients, but all of which are alleged to have actually occurred before the assessment date.

The specific charges against Guy Jordan are:

MEDICAID FRAUD, O.C.G.A. § 49-4-146.1 (b) (1)

FALSE STATEMENTS, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20

If convicted of all counts, Guy Jordan faces a maximum of fifteen years imprisonment.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.