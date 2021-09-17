Can’t Pay Your Phone or Broadband Bill? The Lifeline Program Helps You Stay Connected

Access to local emergency services and community resources is vital to all residents. Lifeline helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s voice and broadband networks, find jobs, access health care services, connect with family, and call for help in an emergency. For some, being connected can be the difference between social connection and complete isolation. The Delaware Public Service Commission wants residents to stay connected and is reaching out to those who need voice and/or broadband services but can’t afford it. During “Lifeline Awareness Week,” September 20-24, 2021 the PSC will promote the Lifeline Program, which offer discounts to help residents gain access to voice and/or broadband services. Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and Veterans Pension Program or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off their monthly voice, broadband, or bundled voice and broadband service bill, and up to $34.25 per month on for residents of Tribal lands. Participating consumers can choose to apply their discount to voice, broadband or a voice-broadband bundle. More information on program eligibility, rules, and key messages is available at http://www.lifelinesupport.org.