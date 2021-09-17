Henson Group Ranked #3 on Channel Futures Fastest-Growing MSPs List
Henson Group is the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partnerMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henson Group, an Azure Expert MSP and tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, is pleased to announce it has been ranked #3 on the 2021 MSP 501 List of Fastest-Growing MSPs (managed service providers) by the editors of Channel Futures.
The MSP 501 is the world’s first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking list in the IT channel. To get a sense of which MSP 501ers were rising stars in terms of total and recurring revenue, Channel Futures weighted the sum of the companies’ growth rates and determined that Henson Group was the third fastest.
“It is a great honor to be number three in Channel Futures’ prestigious 2021 MSP 501 fastest-growing list,” said the CEO of Henson Group, Greg Henson. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the best service to our customers and brings proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest global companies in all major languages. Henson Group partners with clients to integrate first-class digital transformation. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for our hard work and to be selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services.”
Henson continued, “We are a proven entity, as a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP. Our reputation in the industry, now recognized by Channel Futures, confirms our dedication to the development of streamlined IP and proprietary project management.”
Henson Group prioritizes social responsibility, mindfully building its diverse executive teams. The group is registered as a WMBE and is the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
Other recent accolades for Henson Group include the 2021 Ingram Micro Cloud Partner Award, a spot on the 2020 Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and a top Microsoft Partner by Redmond Channel Partner.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact - they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
