ND Highway 28 temporarily closed north of Carpio next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 28 will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Carpio north to the junction of ND 5 beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

During the closure, Northern Plains Railroad will be replacing the crossing near Greene. A marked detour will be in place and the project is expected to be complete Friday, Sept. 24.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

