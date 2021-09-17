Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,005 in the last 365 days.

ND Highway 28 temporarily closed north of Carpio next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 28 will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Carpio north to the junction of ND 5 beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

During the closure, Northern Plains Railroad will be replacing the crossing near Greene. A marked detour will be in place and the project is expected to be complete Friday, Sept. 24.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

# # #

You just read:

ND Highway 28 temporarily closed north of Carpio next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.