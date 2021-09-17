Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 20

09/17/2021

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Brush Valley Twp. Side Dozing
RT 119 SR 119 Center Twp. Side Dozing
RT 119 SR 119 E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Patching
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2008 Climax Rd. E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2009 Huff Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2011 Mulligan Hill Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2014 Aulds Run Rd. Center Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2019 Fire Academy Rd. Center Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2019 Luciusboro Rd. Center Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 2021 Ridge Rd. Buffington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 3004 Grange Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3007 Newport Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3008 Thompson Rd. Blacklick Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Flushing
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4021 Barnard Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair
3 Digit State Routes SR 119, 217, 240, 286, 403, 580 County Wide Mowing
       

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

