Louisiana Department of Health recommends private water well owners disinfect drinking water following Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that private water well owners whose wells flood should assume their well water is contaminated until screened. Affected water wells must be first disinfected then thoroughly flushed before a sample of water is collected for analysis by the Office of Public Health, which has set up a temporary laboratory in Berwick.

Until the water is confirmed to be negative for coliform bacteria, it should not be used for potable purposes. Before receiving results from the laboratory, use bottled water or some other safe supply of water.

The Department is offering free bacteriological testing (total coliforms and E. coli) to private drinking water well owners. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sampling supplies and instructions on disinfecting, flushing and how to collect the sample can be picked up at 3016 Bellview Front St., Berwick, LA 70342.

Samples can be picked up and dropped off at the temporary laboratory in Berwick between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sampling supplies are also available via direct mail by calling 1-888-293-7020. Instructions for local dropoff locations will be provided to residents during the call.

For more information on private well water testing, click here.

For more information or guidance on testing, call 1-888-293-7020.