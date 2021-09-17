Senator Cappelletti Shares Resources For Constituents In Senate District Seventeen Following Hurricane Ida

Norristown, PA − September 17, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D, Montgomery, Delaware) shared the following with her constituents today. Following Hurricane Ida, which has caused significant damage to the homes, assets, and other property of constituents, Senator Cappelletti is alerting residents to the resources available as they move through the recovery process.

FEMA Resources: If you have been affected by Hurricane Ida, you can apply for aid by registering online at http://DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The application deadline is Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Individuals with hearing and/or speech impairments can call 1-800-462-7585.

If you need help applying for aid, call my office at 610-768-4200.

See the Attorney General’s warning against scams here.

See the Pennsylvania Department of Insurance’s information for homeowners and business owners here.

***Important note: Be aware of scams! Homeowners may see more instances of scams related to home improvement contracting and government loans or grants. Legitimate contractors and government agencies will not send Pennsylvanians unsolicited offers.***

