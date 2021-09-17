Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Man on Multiple Transactions Involving Fraud or Deceit

Reno, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Alec Steven Kolodge, 26, of Reno, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for committing multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit. Second Judicial District Court Judge Tammy Riggs handed down the sentence, which also included $145,728 in restitution payments to the victims, on Thursday. The crimes were committed between February 2017 and November 2018 and carried a maximum sentence of 20 years.   

“My office will aggressively pursue and prosecute individuals like Kolodge,” said AG Ford. “His conviction should warn criminals that we will not tolerate fraud or deceit in Nevada, and it should reassure Nevadans that we will protect you from these schemes.”

Kolodge posed as a pharmaceutical company manager or officer as part of his elaborate scheme to swindle nearly $500,000 from family, friends, employees and others. He defrauded many with cons, which included offering non-existent employment at sham businesses, passing bad checks and using a false name.

The investigation of this case was jointly conducted by the FBI and investigators in the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted this case.

The criminal Information against Kolodge is attached

