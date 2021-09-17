Prescribed Burn to Occur in Concord Airport Area to Improve Wildlife Habitat

CONTACT: Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game: (603) 271-3018 Doug Miner, Forest Ranger: (603) 227-8734 September 17, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Division of Forests and Lands, with support from the NH Army National Guard, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the City of Concord, will conduct a “prescribed burn” in areas on and near the Concord Municipal Airport grounds this fall. The prescribed burn may occur as early as September 22, or as late as November 15; the date will be finalized once the weather and atmospheric conditions are determined to be safe.

“Planning and preparation are a large part of prescribed burning,” said Heidi Holman, a biologist with the Nongame Program at NHFG who will oversee the project. “This allows us to ensure that conditions and available resources are adequate to safely implement this invaluable management practice to restore the Concord Pine Barrens.”

While rare species are associated with both early and late successional stages of the Concord Pine Barrens, the most critically imperiled species occur in the grassy-opening stage. Fire is a tool used in restoring or converting habitat conditions that are capable of supporting rare and important wildlife, including the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly—New Hampshire’s official state butterfly. The fire will also reduce dangerous accumulations of wood that could result in wild unmanageable fires.

The prescribed burn will take place within the Conservation Zones on the Concord Municipal Airport (see map, above left). It is allowed under a state-issued burn permit, which also serves as a smoke management permit (RSA 227-L17).

Precautions will be taken to limit smoke and to ensure that the prescribed burn stays within the distinct borders shown on the map. In addition, at least one fire vehicle with water tank will be on-site at all times as part of the protocol to deal with any unexpected situations. However, neighbors should recognize that atmospheric conditions could change, and smoke may create temporary visibility hazards. The smoke poses no imminent threat to people’s health or the community.