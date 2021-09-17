Gov. Wolf Encourages Individuals Impacted by Ida to Register for Disaster Assistance 

Governor Tom Wolf today reminded individuals who suffered property damage or loss as a direct result of the remnants of Ida to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and apply for disaster assistance.

“This powerful storm caused severe flooding and spawned numerous rare tornadoes, which left homeowners and communities devastated. That’s why my administration worked swiftly to get approval for federal disaster aid,” Gov. Wolf said. “Disaster assistance is now available so I encourage everyone who was directly impacted by this storm to register today. I also want to thank FEMA and our own Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for working so quickly to help those who greatly need it.”

Impacted residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia or York counties should register with FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or TTY 1-800-462-7585. Helpline services are available seven days a week from 7:00 AM to 1:00 AM ET. FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams deployed to provide hands-on assistance with registration and to answer questions.

The disaster assistance is a result of Governor Wolf’s successful request to President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania following heavy rainfall, severe flash flooding, and tornadoes from the remnants of Ida that impacted Pennsylvania on August 31, 2021, through September 5, 2021.

The major disaster declaration through FEMA will provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households in the affected counties through the Individual Assistance Program and impacted communities in all 67 counties through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Individuals with insurance should first file a claim; those who are uninsured or underinsured should register as soon as possible. Federal assistance will help with basic needs, including assistance to make essential home repairs, find a temporary place to stay, and repair or replace certain household items. Individuals should also document all damage and keep receipts for any repair work.

For more information about FEMA’s support to Pennsylvania’s recovery is available at fema.gov/disaster/4618