​I-476 Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery County

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 476 is among several state highways to be restricted in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled in both directions on I-476 between the Interstate 76 and Norristown interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough;

Monday, September 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Main Street and the Route 23 Interchange in Norristown and Upper Merion Township;

Thursday, September 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Chemical Road between Ridge Pike and Gallagher Road in Plymouth Meeting Township; and

Tuesday, September 28, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the westbound I-76 ramp to southbound U.S. 202 in Upper Merion Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

