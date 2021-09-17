I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled for Construction on Three Improvement Projects in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under three separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Philadelphia:

Tuesday, September 21, through Thursday, September 23, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Aramingo Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed for ramp construction. Ramp traffic will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to Callowhill Street, 2nd Street and the southbound on-ramp at Market Street; and

Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place in both directions on I-95 between Interstate 676 and Columbus Boulevard for lighting measurements in the recessed section of the interstate.

Delaware County:

Monday, September 20, through Thursday, September 23, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) for median barrier replacement and pothole and inlet repair;

Monday, September 20, through Thursday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) for median barrier replacement and pothole and inlet repair;

Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) for median barrier replacement and pothole and inlet repair; and

Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place in sections on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) for median barrier replacement and pothole and inlet repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The ramp construction is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

The lighting measurements are part of the advance engineering on the project to cap I-95 in the Penn’s Landing area.

The median barrier replacement and inlet repair are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

