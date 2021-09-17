Regional Crack Sealing Project in Bradford and Sullivan Counties to Begin

​Montoursville, PA – A regional crack sealing project will take place in Bradford and Sullivan Counties.

On Monday, September 20, the contractor will begin a crack sealing project throughout Bradford and Sullivan Counties. The project will begin on Route 14 and work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by December 13.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

This project includes crack sealing on the following routes:

Bradford County:

Routes 14, 414, 154, 3013 (Franklindale Road), 3016 (Lower Mountain Road), 3017 (Allen Meadow Road), 3021 (Windfall Road), 3023 (East Canton Road), 3024 (Fairview Road), 3027 (Minnequa Main Road), 3028 (Windfall Road/Cowley Road), 3032 (Fallbrook Road), 3033 (Farmers Valley Road), 3034 (Mudcreek Road) and 3036 (Beaverdale Road).

Sullivan County:

Routes 154, 220 and 3009 (Worlds End Road).

Concrete Coring Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $396,000 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###