I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region

09/17/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 476 is among several state highways to be restricted in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Chester County

Tuesday, September 21, through Friday, September 24, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township for milling operations; and

Tuesday, September 21, through Friday, September 24, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the Route 100 overpass and the U.S. 30/Frazer Interchange in West Goshen, East Goshen, and West Whiteland townships for micro surfacing operations.

Delaware County

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bishop Hollow Road between Gradyville Road and Hempstead Road in Newtown Township for high friction surface treatment operations; and

Tuesday, September 21, through Friday, September 24, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the U.S. 1 and Interstate 76 interchanges in Lower Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough in Montgomery County and Radnor, Haverford and Marple townships in Delaware County for micro surfacing operations.

Montgomery County

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdale Avenue between Manor Drive and Vilsmeier Road in Montgomery Township for high friction surface treatment operations; and

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Neiffer Road between Game Farm Road and Route 73 (Big Road) in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, and Limerick townships for milling and paving operations.

Philadelphia

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lance closure is scheduled in both directions on Kelly Drive between West Hunting Park Avenue and Ferry Road for milling and paving operations;

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 232 (Oxford Avenue) between Oxford Circle and the Montgomery County line for prepping operations; and

Monday, September 20, through Friday, October 8, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Essington Avenue between Bartram Avenue and Passyunk Avenue for line striping, milling, and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

