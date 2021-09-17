Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: September 17, 2021 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.1 percent in August

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August.

“Iowa’s economy remains resilient despite ongoing ripples from COVID-19,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 in August to 67,900 – still 18,100 lower than the year-ago level of 86,000. The total number of working Iowans decreased by 1,600 to 1,592,200 in August. This figure is 43,700 higher than one year ago.

The labor force participation rate declined from 66.9 percent in July to 66.8 percent in August. It was 65.9 percent one year ago.

Initial unemployment claims fell to 7,754 in August, compared to 8,362 in July. There were 23,393 initial claims in August of last year.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa establishments trimmed payrolls in August, shedding 6,500 jobs. The loss follows sharp gains in each of the last two months (totaling 16,100 jobs added) and is reflective of seasonal paring of temporary leisure and hospitality help.

Leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in August (-4,700). This decline was the first since December but is smaller than the large gain posted in July (+5,900). The drop may be early evidence of establishments’ continuing apprehension to becoming fully staffed, particularly as colder weather draws near. Even with the drop, this sector has added 12,600 jobs in 2021. Manufacturing lost 1,600 jobs, mostly within durable goods factories – the first loss in durable goods since February. Health care and social assistance gained 600 jobs following an increase of 1,100 in July. This sector had previously not added jobs since December. Wholesale trade also gained 600 jobs and has improved by 1,600 jobs over the prior three months.

Annually, Iowa establishments have added 37,400 jobs versus this time last year (+2.5 percent). Even with August’s loss, leisure and hospitality has added the most jobs (+13,700 or 11.7 percent), with most of the gain coming from accommodations and food services (+11,000). Manufacturing has added 8,100 jobs over the past 12 months, with durable goods factories responsible for 4,500 jobs gained. Professional and business services are up 3,800 jobs due primarily to hiring in administrative and support services (+4,100).

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for August 2021 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Statewide data for September 2021 will be released on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from August July August July August 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Civilian labor force 1,660,100 1,661,400 1,634,500 -1,300 25,600 Unemployment 67,900 67,600 86,000 300 -18,100 Unemployment rate 4.1% 4.1% 5.3% 0.0 -1.2 Employment 1,592,200 1,593,800 1,548,500 -1,600 43,700 U.S. unemployment rate 5.2% 5.4% 8.4% -0.2 -3.2 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,528,400 1,534,900 1,491,000 -6,500 37,400 Mining 2,200 2,200 2,300 0 -100 Construction 74,800 75,500 75,100 -700 -300 Manufacturing 221,300 222,900 213,200 -1,600 8,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 303,400 303,000 298,800 400 4,600 Information 18,200 18,400 18,600 -200 -400 Financial activities 109,700 109,700 109,000 0 700 Professional and business services 135,300 135,200 131,500 100 3,800 Education and health services 222,000 221,200 221,000 800 1,000 Leisure and hospitality 130,300 135,000 116,600 -4,700 13,700 Other services 56,400 56,400 54,600 0 1,800 Government 254,800 255,400 250,300 -600 4,500 (above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from August July August July August 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Initial claims 7,754 8,362 23,393 -7.3% -66.9% Continued claims Benefit recipients 15,229 16,661 94,559 -8.6% -83.9% Weeks paid 53,530 61,116 302,873 -12.4% -82.3% Amount paid $20,269,114 $22,806,572 $94,990,097 -11.1% -78.7%

