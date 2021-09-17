Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,097 in the last 365 days.

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.1 percent in August

Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: September 17, 2021 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email:  communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.1 percent in August

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August.

“Iowa’s economy remains resilient despite ongoing ripples from COVID-19,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 in August to 67,900 – still 18,100 lower than the year-ago level of 86,000. The total number of working Iowans decreased by 1,600 to 1,592,200 in August. This figure is 43,700 higher than one year ago.

The labor force participation rate declined from 66.9 percent in July to 66.8 percent in August. It was 65.9 percent one year ago.

Initial unemployment claims fell to 7,754 in August, compared to 8,362 in July. There were 23,393 initial claims in August of last year.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa establishments trimmed payrolls in August, shedding 6,500 jobs. The loss follows sharp gains in each of the last two months (totaling 16,100 jobs added) and is reflective of seasonal paring of temporary leisure and hospitality help.

Leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in August (-4,700). This decline was the first since December but is smaller than the large gain posted in July (+5,900). The drop may be early evidence of establishments’ continuing apprehension to becoming fully staffed, particularly as colder weather draws near. Even with the drop, this sector has added 12,600 jobs in 2021. Manufacturing lost 1,600 jobs, mostly within durable goods factories – the first loss in durable goods since February. Health care and social assistance gained 600 jobs following an increase of 1,100 in July. This sector had previously not added jobs since December. Wholesale trade also gained 600 jobs and has improved by 1,600 jobs over the prior three months.

Annually, Iowa establishments have added 37,400 jobs versus this time last year (+2.5 percent). Even with August’s loss, leisure and hospitality has added the most jobs (+13,700 or 11.7 percent), with most of the gain coming from accommodations and food services (+11,000). Manufacturing has added 8,100 jobs over the past 12 months, with durable goods factories responsible for 4,500 jobs gained. Professional and business services are up 3,800 jobs due primarily to hiring in administrative and support services (+4,100).

MEDIA ALERT:  Local data for August 2021 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Statewide data for September 2021 will be released on Friday, October 22, 2021.  

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
           
        Change from
  August July August July August
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
           
Civilian labor force 1,660,100 1,661,400 1,634,500 -1,300 25,600
Unemployment 67,900 67,600 86,000 300 -18,100
Unemployment rate 4.1% 4.1% 5.3% 0.0 -1.2
Employment 1,592,200 1,593,800 1,548,500 -1,600 43,700
           
U.S. unemployment rate 5.2% 5.4% 8.4% -0.2 -3.2
           
Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
           
Total Nonfarm Employment 1,528,400 1,534,900 1,491,000 -6,500 37,400
Mining 2,200 2,200 2,300 0 -100
Construction 74,800 75,500 75,100 -700 -300
Manufacturing 221,300 222,900 213,200 -1,600 8,100
Trade, transportation and utilities 303,400 303,000 298,800 400 4,600
Information 18,200 18,400 18,600 -200 -400
Financial activities 109,700 109,700 109,000 0 700
Professional and business services 135,300 135,200 131,500 100 3,800
Education and health services 222,000 221,200 221,000 800 1,000
Leisure and hospitality 130,300 135,000 116,600 -4,700 13,700
Other services 56,400 56,400 54,600 0 1,800
Government 254,800 255,400 250,300 -600 4,500
 (above data subject to revision)          

 

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
           
        % Change from
  August July August July August
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
           
Initial claims 7,754 8,362 23,393 -7.3% -66.9%
Continued claims          
     Benefit recipients 15,229 16,661 94,559 -8.6% -83.9%
     Weeks paid 53,530 61,116 302,873 -12.4% -82.3%
     Amount paid $20,269,114 $22,806,572 $94,990,097 -11.1% -78.7%

###

You just read:

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 4.1 percent in August

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.