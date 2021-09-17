Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.0 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 2,000 jobs for a total of 2,637,500 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 18,900 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 20,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2021 unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the revised June 2021 rate of 5.4 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in July 2020, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 5.0 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for July 2021 was 2,729,500, of which 2,592,800 were employed and 136,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 5.0 percent. The total civilian labor force in the suburban ring of the communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,000,700, of which 2,853,600 were employed and 147,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,420,200, of which 3,245,400 were employed and 174,800 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 5.1 percent. For the month, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.4 percentage points, while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 500, while the number of employed increased by 94,100, and the number of unemployed decreased by 93,700. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 7,800, while the number of employed increased by 94,200, and the number of unemployed decreased by 101,900. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 4,500, while the number of employed increased by 117,600 and the number of unemployed decreased by 113,100. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring declined by 3.4 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 3.3 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 2,000 jobs. The private sector increased by 18,900 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 20,900 jobs over-the-month. One private sector had over-the-month job loss. The job decrease was registered in mining, logging, and construction (-100 jobs). One private sector has remained the same over the month, which was manufacturing. Job increases were registered in. trade transportation & utilities (500 jobs); information services (500 jobs); financial activities (200 jobs); professional and business services (4,500 jobs); educational and health services (2,000 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (10,200 jobs) and other services (1,100 jobs). Government overall decreased by 20,900 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 1,900 jobs, state government increased by 9,200 jobs and the local government decreased by 32,000 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 110,100 jobs. The private sector increased by 97,900 jobs, while the public sector increased by 12,200 jobs. The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-2,400 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (1,900 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (1,400 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (12,100 jobs); information (400 jobs) and professional and business services (15,700 jobs); educational and health services (23,200 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (44,500 jobs) and other services (1,100 jobs). The private sector increased by 12,200 jobs. Federal government shows an increase of 1,100 jobs, while State government increased 4,400 jobs and the local government increased 6,700 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2020 annual benchmark revisions. Attachments