North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission Holds Annual Conference

This week, law enforcement, advocates, legal professionals and service providers joined with other stakeholders in-person at the annual North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission (NCHTC) conference to provide training, collaborate, and lay the groundwork for future advocacy and solutions in combating human trafficking in North Carolina.

"This conference provides a valuable opportunity to make connections, explore solutions and identify emerging trends," said NCHTC Executive Director Christine Long. "Bringing stakeholders together allows for the creation of new ideas and collaborations to help in our efforts to combat human trafficking in North Carolina."

The conference took place in Raleigh from September 15-16 and centered around the theme of "Reconnect, Refocus, and Reengage" given the complications posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote address, "Building a Lighthouse: Are We a Safe Harbor Yet?" was delivered by Lindsey Roberson, director of legal engagement for the Human Trafficking Institute.

The conference also featured focused breakout workshops designed to educate and train law enforcement and community members in the complexities of fighting human trafficking.

The Commission is charged with:

Examining and combating human trafficking

Funding and facilitating research

Creating measurement, assessment, and accountability measures

Informing and educating law enforcement personnel, social services providers, and the general public

Suggesting new policies, procedures, and legislation

Developing regional response teams

Identifying gaps in law enforcement or service provision and recommending solutions

For more information on the NCHTC view the fact sheet.