September Boat Ramp Closures Announced for Onway Lake, Ashley Ferry, and Deerfield’s Pleasant Lake

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 17, 2021

Concord, NH – Three public boat access sites across the Granite State will experience temporary closures to enable long-lasting improvements to be made. These locations include:

The public boat access facility at Onway Lake in Raymond, NH, which will be closed for maintenance for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 21 and 22, 2021. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will be grading the parking area and the approach to the ramp.

The public boat access facility on the Connecticut River known as Ashley Ferry in Claremont, NH, will be closed for one day on Tuesday, September 21 to drill several borings to collect geotechnical information about soil depths and quality to support environmental permitting and future refurbishment of the boat ramp. The closure will begin at 3:00 a.m. on September 21 with an anticipated reopening on Wednesday morning, September 22.

The public boat access facility serving Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, NH, will be closed for the morning beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28. The facility will reopen at noon on the same day. During this closure, minor repairs to fix potholes in the approach to the ramp will be completed.

To ensure safe and effective work sites, access to these properties will be closed to the public including parking areas and the ramps themselves. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during these time periods. In addition, there will be no fishing from the shore banks or ramps.

New Hampshire’s Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration funds. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Facilities and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/boatfish/index.html.