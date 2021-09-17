Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are an organization's most important asset. As such, investing in your team’s personal and professional development helps your people become more agile and versatile.

Leadership coaching is one tool that can help your team’s value to rapidly appreciate.

But when it comes to healthcare teams, coaching becomes a whole different ball game.

Healthcare practitioners are trained to work independently. Think independently. Make decisions independently. So, how do you develop healthcare teams to be unified and interact in a way that supports culture under “independent thinkers and doers” who are off handling the day-to-day challenges on their own?

That’s a question Judy Cirullo, healthcare leadership coach and founder of Grow Strong Teams, set out to definitively answer.

Grow Strong Teams helps healthcare leaders, and their teams develop a sustainable culture to support reaching all the goals within the clinic or practice in which they work, both company-focused and team-driven goals.

"Trust is the basic foundation for a functional team," says Judy. “You build trust through relationships, connection, listening to understand, sharing perspective, telling the truth, authenticity."

Unfortunately, Judy finds that healthcare leaders inadvertently contribute to the daily stress their people experience. This often leads to distrust and impedes the connections and relationships that support collaboration, a quality that’s critical to the success of healthcare teams.

As a seasoned clinician, Judy's sweet spot is helping healthcare leaders build cohesive teams.

Prior to launching Grow Strong Teams, Judy practiced physical therapy for 40 years, owning and operating four practices in four states. She sold her last practice in 2018 to pursue professional coaching full time and hasn't looked back.

"I was frustrated watching my colleagues continue to struggle with building cohesive teams," says Judy. “Healthcare leaders are continually challenged by not only trying to build cohesive teams, but how to grow, develop and thus retain their most important asset. I wanted to take my experience with people and teams, my passion for helping others, and help them navigate through daily challenges. Once they’re able to see the opportunities and the path forward, the stress and frustration reduces. That’s when the foundational element of trust gains speed.”

Cohesive, connected, high-performing teams are no accident. Effective teams are created and nurtured to be that way. That's why sharing conversations that matter is essential. Judy teaches her clients how to reframe, refocus, and redirect conversations to help people grow and solve problems.

"In healthcare, people are caring, giving, and compassionate. These are marvelous qualities, but they can lead to burnout," warns Judy. "When people understand their purpose, how they're unique, and what other people gain when they share it, it changes the dynamics of everything."

Close Up Radio will feature Judy Cirullo in an interview with Jim Masters on September 21st at 2pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on September 28th at 3 pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Judy, feel free to visit her website at www.growstrongteams.com or LinkedIn Profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/judycirullo/