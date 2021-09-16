When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Baker Farms is recalling their Baker Farms, Kroger & SEG Grocers brand names of Kale, 1 lb plastic bags with BEST BY 09-18-2021 107020-21832 due to contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On 9-15-2021 the firm was notified by a customer that the product test positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed between 8/30/2021 – 9/1/2021. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MO, MS, NC, NY & VA.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Please see the pictures below for further identification.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Production Code BEST BY Baker Farms Kale 1 lb 8 13098 02001 6 107020-21832 09-18-2021 Kroger Kale 1 lb 0 11110 18170 1 107020-21832 09-18-2021 SEG Grocers Kale 1 lb 0 38259 11482 7 107020-21832 09-18-2021

The Best By Date and Production Code is located on the front of each package. No other bagged greens are included in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the product but to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Mr. Richard G. Baker at richard@bakerfamilyproduce.com or (229) 769-3113 Monday – Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.