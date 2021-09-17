Video Capture Cards Market $685.4Mn by 2028 Growth Forecast at 5.6% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Video Capture Cards Market Growth impelled by rising popularity of online video content across social media platforms, use of mobile phones as consoles and mounting gaming industry.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Capture Cards Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Video Capture Cards Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Type, Input Interface, and Geography,” the Video Capture Cards Market is projected to reach US$ 685.4 million by 2028 from US$ 467.1 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021–2028.

Video Capture Cards Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advantech Co. Ltd.; Datapath Limited; EURESYS S.A.; IMPERX, Inc.; Matrox; SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP.; Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd.; YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.; and AverMedia Technologies, Inc. are among the key players that were profiled during the market study. The market players are adopting strategies such as product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations for sustaining the competitive edge.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Video Capture Cards Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022628/



In 2020, VinBus and Advantech Vietnam collaborated to promote business cooperation activities and support one another in terms of technology platforms and technical facilities, such as fleet management, depot management, route management, passenger information system, fleet safety system, driver behavior management, battery management, and passenger Wi-Fi service.

In 2020, AVerMedia launched CN331-H, a super compact full HD M.2 video capture card, which features H.264 hardware compression for minimizing GPU and CPU workload. This card makes it easy to store, monitor, display, and process clear HQ video and keeps the video file size small for saving the storage space.

A rise in popularity of various social media platforms and a subsequent transition of several advertisement and market spending converging on these platforms achieved unprecedent traction, particularly in the past few years. Additionally, the mounting trend of social media influencers and professional video bloggers along with noteworthy rise in number of online video content-based sellers are boosting the demand for creative video content. Thus, the enhanced quality video content has subsequently facilitated the penetration of video capture card and software application, which, in turn fuelled the growth of the video capture card market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Video Capture Cards Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022628/



Moreover, several market players have launched numerous smartphone specific software application targeted for these fast-growing customer base with the procurement of video capture card. Hence, the rise in popularity of online video content-based customer base such as content sellers, advertisers, and influencers is expected to provide numerous lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years. However, the professional media production houses such as entertainment industries, gaming, media, and educational institutes continue to be one of the major end users of the video capture card globally. Additionally, the emergence of several regional cinema and online content for OTT platforms across various demographics in Asian and African countries is witnessing a demand for video capture card, which, in turn will drive the growth of the video capture card market in emerging economies.

Video gaming is no longer exclusively enjoyed by youngsters. With the constant development of the gaming industry, people of diverse age groups are progressively inculcating gaming culture in their daily routine. Several people play video games for their leisure, while some foresee it as a lucrative career option. The percentage of internet users in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM region are 73%, 76%, 84%, 83%, and 86% respectively. The internet gaming users among different age group such as 23–26 (Millennial), 37–55 (Gen X), and 16–22 (Gen Z) is estimated to be around 48%, 25%, and 23% respectively. Additionally, the adoption of gaming consoles such as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Sony’s PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch is growing swiftly, which illustrates the surging interest of gamers toward adoption of advanced consoles. Further, increasing adoption of gaming consoles is driving the sales of video capture cards. Also, the console owners are looking forward to improvising next-generation consoles to enhance gaming experience. In the last few years, the professional gamers have undergone strict training in state-of-the-art facilities, using gaming analytics, with an aim to enhance their performance. The above-mentioned facts associated to demographics, adoption of sales, and professionalization of gaming are highlighting the importance of gaming trend, which, in turn is driving the growth of the video capture cards market.

Order a Copy of Video Capture Cards Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022628/

Video Capture Cards Market: Segmental Overview

Based on platform, the video capture cards market is segmented into consoles, PC & laptops, and others. The gaming consoles segment led the market in 2020. A video capture card is used to capture video and audio from a gaming console or PC before converting the signals into digital data, thus the data are recorded or live-streamed. The video capture cards are either plugged directly into the PC motherboard or external devices. For instance, to stream the Nintendo Switch gameplay, which demands the external capture card, which is connected with the Switch dock to a PC and therefore, broadcast the game stream. Compared to gaming PCs, gaming consoles have limited computing resources used for rendering gameplay/graphics and recording videos. Therefore, when the game streamer requires to add streaming features such as chats and overlays, the console's CPU gets overloaded quickly. An external video capture card allows user to share the load off the console, and make the overall stream and graphics rendering smoother. Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+, LEADNOVO Video HDMI Capture Card, and XONTEN Game Capture Card are among the well-known internal video capture cards available in the market.













Browse Related Reports:

Overhead Console Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Vehicle Telematics, Infotainment System & HMI, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)

HDMI Cable Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Standard HDMI Cable, Standard HDMI Cable with Ethernet, High Speed HDMI Cable, and High Speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet); Grade (HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 2.1); & Application (Gaming Consoles, Players & TVs, Mobile Phones, Personal Computers & Tablets, and Automotive Systems)

Gaming Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device (Console, Mobile, PC and Laptop); Type (Online, Offline) and Geography

Haptic Interface Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); Technology (Tactile Feedback, Force Feedback); Operating System (Windows, Mobile Operating Systems, Others); Application (Manufacturing, Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming Console, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Advanced Digital Gaming Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Gaming Platform (Flash, IOS, Android, Social Network); Subscription Model (Premium, Paymium, Freemium); Gaming Audience (Social Gamers, Serious Gamers, Core Gamers); Device (Tablet, Mobile, Laptop, Computer, Console Unit) and Geography

Graphic Processing Unit Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Dedicated, Integrated, Hybrid); Device (Tablet, Computer, Smartphone, Television, Gaming Console, Others); Industry (Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Defense, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

Microdebride Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Console, Hhandpiece, Blade); Blade Type (Sserrated Blades, Straight Blades); Application (Tonsillectomy, Turbinoplasty, Sinus Surgery, Adenoidectomy, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physicians' Offices, Specialty Clinics)

Integrated Bridge System (IBS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Commercial Ships, Naval Warships); Size (Small Ships, Medium Ships, Large Ships); Module (Radar System, Communication Console, ECDIS) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/video-capture-cards-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.prnewswire.com/news/the-insight-partners/

