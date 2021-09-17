98 Degrees Concludes Their, “98 Days Of Summer” Campaign At The Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas To Much Success

98 Degrees - Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre

Gearing Up For Fall Tour, New Music And Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary in 2022 Newest Remix For “The Hardest Thing” Drops At Midnight On September 17th

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 98 Degrees has made the end of summer 2021 the hottest one yet. As their EP heats up the charts with their classics of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” and “The Hardest Thing,” (set for release Friday September 17th at midnight) their new single “Where Do You Wanna Go” continues to be a new fan favorite.

The upbeat single reached the top 40 Billboard Charts and is the longest period ever between Billboard charted songs by a group. They have gone 21 years in between chart debuts with their last single on the charts being “My Everything” in 1999. It’s also the first radio chart position for new music from 98 Degrees in 21 years and the song is an independent release. The vibrant, catchy pop song/video, is the group’s first in eight years, and was produced and co-written by DJ LUX and released under 98 INC / Johnny Wright Entertainment.

98 Degrees is gearing up to continue their Fall tour with more exciting news including new music this Fall and holiday and celebrating their 25th Anniversary in 2022 with a new tour and music as well!

The band was inspired to reunite during the pandemic where they had time to reflect back on their music. This time made them realize there is nothing else they want to do other than share their music with fans8 Degrees concluded their summer tour with a concert in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay on September 16 culminating the 98 Days of Summer campaign, which featured 98 days of throwback photos, video clips, and unreleased music on the group’s social media channels, culminating in the release of their remix EP on August 20th.

Starting with its 1997 self-titled debut album 98 Degrees, the band rose to fame during the band-boy-crazed era of the late ‘90s. Their platinum debut featured the Top 10 hit single “Invisible Man.” In 1998, their second release “98 Degrees and Rising” went 5x platinum and featured the classic chart-topping Top 10 singles “Because of You” and “The Hardest Thing” and the classic wedding favorite “I Do (Cherish You).” Their third album “This Christmas,” released in 1998, went 5x platinum and spawned the Top 40 hit single “This Gift.” This was followed by “Revelation” in 2000 which went 2x platinum. It featured the hit single “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” which became the most added Top 40 single in history, allowing the song to debut strongly at No. 2 in the Billboard 100 charts – becoming the highest-charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time. 98 Degrees was also featured on Mariah Carey’s chart-topper “Thank God I Found You” that same year. The group released a greatest hits album in 2002. “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” became the most added Top 40 single in history with 170 adds on radio in its initial week, allowing the song to debut strongly at No. 2 in the Billboard 100 charts, becoming the highest-charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time. The American/R&B Vocal group has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and achieved eight Top 40 singles in the U.S.

